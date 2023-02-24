Dog's irresistibly sweet attempts to stop his human working wins the internet!

New York, New York - Working from home isn't easy – especially if you've got an adorable dog who just needs you to put that laptop away and give him a cuddle!

Madeline Rigoni's Australian Shepherd Nick is a difficult co-worker. © Collage: screenshots/ Instagram/madabout____

TikToker Madeline Rigoni learned that the hard way, as her clip shows her struggling to get anything done while her sweet Australian shepherd named Nick demands full attention.

First, the pouting pooch puts his back paw on the laptop lying on Medline's lap, proceeding to swipe his front paw across the screen.



Madeline calmly tries to push him away and explains, "No, I'm working" over and over again. But there's no stopping Nick, who won't rest until he takes the device's place on his human's legs. It doesn't look like she'll be getting any work done while her canine companion is around.

TikTok flooded the comments with laughing emojis, and the clip has 1.5 million views and counting.

Users are all about the dog's diligence. One dubbed him "Administrative assistant of the year." Another joked that the dog just wanted to help: "But mom we will get it done faster if we work together."