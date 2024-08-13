Dogs left "traumatized" after worst haircut ever at the groomers
Northern Ireland, UK - What has happened to these four-legged friends? After a visit to the hairdresser, dogs Charlie and Ruby are completely unrecognizable.
Hannah Jones sent her mother and her two King Charles Spaniels to the groomer to have their coats trimmed.
"To say I am [fuming] is an understatement," she later wrote on Facebook, sharing several pictures of her four-legged friends before and after the visit.
When Charlie and Ruby came back from their time at the groomers, their owner was shocked to see that there was nothing left of the long brown and silky hair.
Instead, it had all been shaved off!
Hannah Jones is considering taking legal action against the groomer
"My mum was in total shock and just handed the money over! Not a sorry has she said," she added on Facebook.
"She can’t even take responsibility for what she has done."
The Northern Irish woman told the DailyStar about the effects on her pups: "Physically they look absolutely shocking and mentally traumatized. They look and are acting like different dogs."
Despite the criticism, there was no apology from the groomer, according to Hannah.
She does not want to name the woman as she is considering taking legal action, but "from [the time] I put my post up three other people have contacted me saying she has done the same to their wee dogs."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Hannah Jones