Dogs left "traumatized" after worst haircut ever at the groomers

Northern Ireland, UK - What has happened to these four-legged friends? After a visit to the hairdresser, dogs Charlie and Ruby are completely unrecognizable.

This is what Hannah's dogs looked like before their fateful visit to the groomer. © Screenshot/Facebook/Hannah Jones

Hannah Jones sent her mother and her two King Charles Spaniels to the groomer to have their coats trimmed.

"To say I am [fuming] is an understatement," she later wrote on Facebook, sharing several pictures of her four-legged friends before and after the visit.

When Charlie and Ruby came back from their time at the groomers, their owner was shocked to see that there was nothing left of the long brown and silky hair.

Instead, it had all been shaved off!

