Dogs living in Chernobyl exclusion zone are mysteriously turning blue!

Chernobyl, Ukraine - The area around Chernobyl has always been a bit mysterious, but the latest discovery has puzzled even the experts: some of the wild dogs living near the former power plant are turning blue!

Mysterious sighting in Chernobyl: Animal rights activists have discovered a total of three dogs with blue fur. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dogsofchernobyl1

At first glance, it looks like an image glitch or something from a playful Disney movie – three dogs from a wild pack have been spotted with shimmering blue fur.

The images were shared by Dogs of Chernobyl, which looks after the offspring of the dogs left behi nd due to the nuclear disaster almost 40 years ago.

The mystery has alarmed the animal rights activists.

"We are on the ground catching dogs for sterilization and we came across three dogs that were completely blue," an Instagram post explains.

"We are not sure exactly what is going. The town people were asking us why the dogs were blue? We do not know the reason and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening."

Local residents report that the dogs' fur looked completely normal just a week ago, making the occurrence even stranger!