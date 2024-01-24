Dog's luxurious home glam routine goes viral: "do me the spa"

Tucker the dog has some fairly refined tastes when it comes to self-care, and the internet cannot look away from his elaborate glam routine.

Posted by the Instagram account @tuckerbudzyn, Tucker the Golden Retriever's video has received 13.3 million views and counting since it was shared on January 6!

The video, which is hashtagged as ASMR, starts off with the overlayed text, "How to groom a Golden Retriever" followed by the words "do me the spa."



From there, Tucker's human proceeds to shampoo, condition, and rinse the pup as well as brush his teeth and flush out his ears.

Then comes the drying process. First, a towel dry and then a blow dry while simultaneously vacuuming up the loose fur.

But they're not even done yet!

The video then moves on to cutting and filing the doggo's nails, snipping the hair around his paws, and somewhere in there are a few more rinses, drain uncloggings, and a break to let the conditioner "marinate."

"Don't forget to scrub your butts," reads the video's caption.