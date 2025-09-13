Dogs make fast friends with playful otters in enchanting viral video: "Land puppies, meet water puppies"

Eatonville, Washington - These sweet Golden Retriever dogs made some new otter friends recently at Northwest Trek Safari Park , and a video of the encounter went viral.

Dogs Charlie and Mollie look on spellbound at the aquarium as two otters come swimming towards them. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@charlie.and.mollie

In the TikTok clip, Golden Retrievers Charlie and Mollie are gazing spellbound at the water tank when two otters come swimming towards them.

There is an immediate flurry of activity as the zoo animals orient themselves to the furry friends, swimming at lightning speed to where their heads are.

Charlie backs away after a few seconds, but Mollie jumps wildly back and forth with glee.

And then something magical happens – the cute otters keep "chasing" her head! They want to play, too, it seems.

When Mollie also finally retreats from her new friends, the otters swim two windows away to catch up with her. Mollie's owner then encourages her to take another look.

The otters do indeed orient themselves towards her for a moment, but then the air is out.

The question remains as to why the otters responded so well to the dogs. Becca McCloskey, curator at Northwest Trek Safari Park, spoke with Newsweek to give some answers.