Dogs make fast friends with playful otters in enchanting viral video: "Land puppies, meet water puppies"

These sweet Golden Retriever dogs made some new otter friends recently at Northwest Trek Safari Park, and a video of the encounter went viral.

By Christian Norm

Eatonville, Washington - These sweet Golden Retriever dogs made some new otter friends recently at Northwest Trek Safari Park, and a video of the encounter went viral.

Dogs Charlie and Mollie look on spellbound at the aquarium as two otters come swimming towards them.
Dogs Charlie and Mollie look on spellbound at the aquarium as two otters come swimming towards them.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@charlie.and.mollie

In the TikTok clip, Golden Retrievers Charlie and Mollie are gazing spellbound at the water tank when two otters come swimming towards them.

There is an immediate flurry of activity as the zoo animals orient themselves to the furry friends, swimming at lightning speed to where their heads are.

Charlie backs away after a few seconds, but Mollie jumps wildly back and forth with glee.

Dogs keep trying to "train" baby girl to play fetch with them in adorable footage
Dogs Dogs keep trying to "train" baby girl to play fetch with them in adorable footage
Police officer leaves K-9 service dog in a hot car – then the unthinkable happens
Dogs Police officer leaves K-9 service dog in a hot car – then the unthinkable happens

And then something magical happens – the cute otters keep "chasing" her head! They want to play, too, it seems.

When Mollie also finally retreats from her new friends, the otters swim two windows away to catch up with her. Mollie's owner then encourages her to take another look.

The otters do indeed orient themselves towards her for a moment, but then the air is out.

The question remains as to why the otters responded so well to the dogs. Becca McCloskey, curator at Northwest Trek Safari Park, spoke with Newsweek to give some answers.

Viral TikTok video shows heartwarming moment between animal pals

Mollie the dog interacts so sweetly with the two otters!
Mollie the dog interacts so sweetly with the two otters!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@charlie.and.mollie

"These otters are extremely curious, playful, and perceptive to changes in their environment," the zookeeper explained.

"So when Northwest Trek had our first-ever Dog Days event, they were just as excited as the dogs were."

But there is another reason why the dissimilar animals harmonized so well together.

Dog has heartbreaking reaction when he realizes he's being sent back to the shelter
Dogs Dog has heartbreaking reaction when he realizes he's being sent back to the shelter
Dog hilariously short circuits after mom gives him his very own ball pit
Dogs Dog hilariously short circuits after mom gives him his very own ball pit

"Otters and dogs may not be close relatives, but they share many common body language signals. In this case, curiosity and fun won out," McCloskey concluded.

"Land puppies, meet water puppies," joked one commenter of the viral clip, as another echoed, "Hello water dogs! Am land dog!"

"I would kill to hear the inner monologue of both the dogs and the otters," wrote a third.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@charlie.and.mollie

More on Dogs: