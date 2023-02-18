Dog's makeover from poodle to Dalmatian wows the internet

Who knew you could make a poodle look like an extra cute Dalmatian dog with some strategically placed hair dye? A viral clip has the internet buzzing over a poodle named Nova's new look.

A poodle named Nova went through a huge transformation as she was dyed to look like a Dalmatian. © Screenshot/TikTok/galactic.beauty

As Nova's owner writes in the now-viral TikTok clip: "I've always wanted a Dalmatian."

Then, they add, "Let's turn Nova into one."

Without further ado, the dog owner and professional dog groomer mixes up some doggie hair dye from the animal-safe brand Opawz and starts transforming Nova's coat.

They paint one spot at a time onto the poodle's white coat, adding to the fun by mixing in some black hearts.

The groomer goes step by step in the video, noting that it's important t to keep the dye away from the animal's eyes. They also suggest giving pooches treats and making sure they're comfy during their makeovers.

Once the dyed spots appear, Nova gets shampooed, blow-dried, and styled. The result has wowed viewers, as Nova the poodle really does look like an extra cute and fuzzy Dalmatian!