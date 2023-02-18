Dog's makeover from poodle to Dalmatian wows the internet
Who knew you could make a poodle look like an extra cute Dalmatian dog with some strategically placed hair dye? A viral clip has the internet buzzing over a poodle named Nova's new look.
As Nova's owner writes in the now-viral TikTok clip: "I've always wanted a Dalmatian."
Then, they add, "Let's turn Nova into one."
Without further ado, the dog owner and professional dog groomer mixes up some doggie hair dye from the animal-safe brand Opawz and starts transforming Nova's coat.
They paint one spot at a time onto the poodle's white coat, adding to the fun by mixing in some black hearts.
The groomer goes step by step in the video, noting that it's important t to keep the dye away from the animal's eyes. They also suggest giving pooches treats and making sure they're comfy during their makeovers.
Once the dyed spots appear, Nova gets shampooed, blow-dried, and styled. The result has wowed viewers, as Nova the poodle really does look like an extra cute and fuzzy Dalmatian!
Dog's transformation has TikTok buzzing over the poodle to Dalmatian makeover
TikTok users were delighted by this doggo's dyed coat. The vid has been watched over 1.7 million times and thousands have logged their thoughts in the comments section.
"Usually hate when people dye their dog's fur but this was really cute and looked kinda natural lol," one commenter gushed. Others said that it was the placement of the spots that really did it for them: "The ear makes it perfect."
Others joked that the TikToker had created a new adorable dog breed called a "Dalmoodle."
A few TikTok users questioned the dye job and wondered if it was harmful for pups, yet Nova's owner assured she was safe and sound.
"Nova deserves the world and her comfort/happiness is my number one priority," the pet owner said. "She’s the only dog I’ve ever met that actually enjoys baths."
As mostly positive reactions continue to pour in, it looks like the adorable Dalmoodle's dye job is here to stay.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/galactic.beauty