Dog's musical talent leaves the internet swooning!

Lemon the dog has become internet famous thanks to a series of viral TikToks where she cleverly plays the guitar with her owner.

By Svea Nieberg

Gainesville, Florida - As the saying goes, music brings everyone together. A TikToker named Olivia and her dog, Lemon, are a real dream team when it comes to rocking out!

Leman the dog plays the guitar with her owner, Olivia, in a series of viral TikToks.
Leman the dog plays the guitar with her owner, Olivia, in a series of viral TikToks.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@flickleliv

As a number of now-viral TikTok videos show, the dynamic duo has been making thousands of TikTok users smile with their musical act since mid-August.

And it's not just Olivia who can play the guitar, as Lemon's got some serious skills, too!

Most of the cute clips show Olivia kicking off the tune by strumming and picking the melody.

Woman finds her pet stuck in a hilarious place
Dogs Woman finds her pet stuck in a hilarious place

She then holds the instrument out for her canine collaborator to claw at, and Lemon strums the strings with her paws to continue the song.

Thanks to their impressive act, Olivia and her pooch Lemon now have more than 20,000 followers on TikTok.

Lemon the dog wins over TikTok with strumming skills

Lemon the dog has earned a real fanbase from her musical skills.
Lemon the dog has earned a real fanbase from her musical skills.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@flickleliv

More than a few of the cute clips boast millions of views. Their rendition of Weezer's Say It Ain't So has amassed over seven million views.

In the comments, users gushed over the dog's unique talents.

Many are in awe of the dog's "natural talent." While others want more from this dynamic duo, "I really need a whole album from Lemon."

Blind cow finally finds a friend after 19 lonely years of living on a factory farm
Animals Blind cow finally finds a friend after 19 lonely years of living on a factory farm

Oliva loves that TikTok is so fond of Lemon, and in one of her latest TikTok clips, she joked that Lemon is more famous than The Beatles.

Lemon may not have reached superstar status just yet, but she's certainly climbing the ranks of internet fame!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@flickleliv

More on Dogs: