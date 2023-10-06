Dog's musical talent leaves the internet swooning!

Gainesville, Florida - As the saying goes, music brings everyone together. A TikToker named Olivia and her dog , Lemon, are a real dream team when it comes to rocking out!

Leman the dog plays the guitar with her owner, Olivia, in a series of viral TikToks. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@flickleliv

As a number of now-viral TikTok videos show, the dynamic duo has been making thousands of TikTok users smile with their musical act since mid-August.

And it's not just Olivia who can play the guitar, as Lemon's got some serious skills, too!



Most of the cute clips show Olivia kicking off the tune by strumming and picking the melody.

She then holds the instrument out for her canine collaborator to claw at, and Lemon strums the strings with her paws to continue the song.

Thanks to their impressive act, Olivia and her pooch Lemon now have more than 20,000 followers on TikTok.