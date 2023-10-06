Dog's musical talent leaves the internet swooning!
Gainesville, Florida - As the saying goes, music brings everyone together. A TikToker named Olivia and her dog, Lemon, are a real dream team when it comes to rocking out!
As a number of now-viral TikTok videos show, the dynamic duo has been making thousands of TikTok users smile with their musical act since mid-August.
And it's not just Olivia who can play the guitar, as Lemon's got some serious skills, too!
Most of the cute clips show Olivia kicking off the tune by strumming and picking the melody.
She then holds the instrument out for her canine collaborator to claw at, and Lemon strums the strings with her paws to continue the song.
Thanks to their impressive act, Olivia and her pooch Lemon now have more than 20,000 followers on TikTok.
Lemon the dog wins over TikTok with strumming skills
More than a few of the cute clips boast millions of views. Their rendition of Weezer's Say It Ain't So has amassed over seven million views.
In the comments, users gushed over the dog's unique talents.
Many are in awe of the dog's "natural talent." While others want more from this dynamic duo, "I really need a whole album from Lemon."
Oliva loves that TikTok is so fond of Lemon, and in one of her latest TikTok clips, she joked that Lemon is more famous than The Beatles.
Lemon may not have reached superstar status just yet, but she's certainly climbing the ranks of internet fame!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@flickleliv