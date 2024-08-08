Dog's new "toy" causes massive house fire – here's how
Tulsa, Oklahoma - A confused dog accidentally caused a huge fire in a cautionary and video showing how a family home was badly damaged.
A happy furry friend nibbles on what he thinks is a toy – suddenly sparks fly, and seconds later the entire living room is engulfed in roaring flames.
This is what happened in a recent viral video, and now the Tulsa Fire Department has taken to Facebook to warn the public of the dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries.
The video taken from a home surveillance camera speaks for itself.
In it, a white dog with a power bank in its mouth stomps into the living room, making itself comfortable and chewing up the electrical device with relish.
Meanwhile, its dog companion sits on the couch and watches as a cat lounges in the background.
When the power bank explodes, the startled animals jump up and then watch in disbelief as the inferno takes its course.
In the end, they all take flight.
"We responded to a house fire in May that was caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. While the home was significantly damaged, their two dogs and cat escaped the home uninjured through a dog door," wrote the fire department in their post's caption.
No animals or humans harmed in lithium-ion battery fire
Although the fire department was able to bring the fire under control quickly, the damage to the house was considerable.
It is not known how the homeowners are coping with the aftermath.
Accidents caused by lithium-ion batteries are apparently not uncommon for firefighters, though.
"Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries," they wrote on Facebook.
Fortunately, however, no people or animals were harmed in this fire.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Tulsa Fire Department