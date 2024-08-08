Dog's new "toy" causes massive house fire – here's how

Tulsa, Oklahoma - A confused dog accidentally caused a huge fire in a cautionary and video showing how a family home was badly damaged.

A happy furry friend nibbles on what he thinks is a toy – suddenly sparks fly, and seconds later the entire living room is engulfed in roaring flames.

This is what happened in a recent viral video, and now the Tulsa Fire Department has taken to Facebook to warn the public of the dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries.

The video taken from a home surveillance camera speaks for itself.

In it, a white dog with a power bank in its mouth stomps into the living room, making itself comfortable and chewing up the electrical device with relish.

Meanwhile, its dog companion sits on the couch and watches as a cat lounges in the background.

When the power bank explodes, the startled animals jump up and then watch in disbelief as the inferno takes its course.

In the end, they all take flight.

"We responded to a house fire in May that was caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. While the home was significantly damaged, their two dogs and cat escaped the home uninjured through a dog door," wrote the fire department in their post's caption.