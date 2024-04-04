Dogs of New York art exhibit shines spotlight on wonderfully whimsical artist

New York, New York - A stunning dog -centric art exhibit is currently on view in New York City in case you find yourself in need of a little pup pick-me-up!

A stunning dog-centric art exhibit is currently on view in New York City in case you find yourself in need of a little pup pick-me-up! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@moshava & Shani Nizan

Dogs of New York is a wonderfully whimsical art exhibition located at Moshava Art Gallery in the West Village through April 18.

The person behind these intricate Bic-pen illustrations is Israeli artist Shani Nizan, who started off by handing out "human-animal" postcards around the different neighborhoods of NYC.

"When I walk the streets feeling lost, some moments are able to draw me out of this feeling, for example: when I see a dog walking towards me, looking for attention, making eye contact, as if we are talking. In that moment I forget everything but how beautiful animals are," she wrote in a blog post.

"All I have to do is keep walking the streets of New York City with my postcards in my pocket, and once I see a dog that matches one of the postcards, I can give it as a gift to the owner, and we all win!"

These random acts of kindness eventually expanded into the exhibit Dogs of New York, a venture that shows off a similar art style to Nizan's work as a tattoo artist at Atelier Eva.