Cow who was always housed alone mysteriously gives birth!

Colorado - After buying a cow on Facebook, a mystified young couple suddenly found a calf in their pasture in a surprise two-for-one offer.

When the Webers discovered the little animal next to Fiona, they couldn't believe their eyes. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@meredith_rn_wcc

Meredith Weber and her husband Travis had fallen in love with the 3-year-old Highland heifer named Fiona via a Facebook marketplace listing.

According to the ad, Fiona had been raised as a pet and lived alone with a goat.

Note: There was no mention of her living with a bull, let alone being pregnant.

But during a routine check on her farm in Colorado, Meredith suddenly discovered that Fiona had separated herself from the rest of the herd.

When she got closer, she couldn't believe her eyes – a newborn calf was jumping around next to Fiona!

At first, the woman had thought it was a dog, but then all became clear.

"POV: you bought a cow on fb marketplace who had never been exposed to other cows and two weeks later you walk out to this," reads a now-viral video's humorous onscreen text.

But how had Fiona gotten pregnant in the first place? Well, her new owner soon got to the bottom of that mystery!