Dog's reaction to Halloween decorations has TikTokers cackling!

Halloween is just around the corner, and people are going all out with the spooky decorations. This has created a problem for Kevin the dog, who is clearly freaked out at the sight of these creepy critters! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kevinsgoldenyears

A TikTok video shows what this means for the longsuffering Golden Retriever.

In it, Kevin stands anxiously on his leash next to a front yard where a few Halloween decorations have been set up.

Nevertheless, the dog doesn't want to go any further, staring nervously in the direction of the strange objects.

Finally, the four-legged friend decides on an alternative route, pulling his owner into the street to give the Halloween decorations a wide berth.

Since the first video was posted in September, however, the situation for the poor pup has deteriorated further.



In other clips, he can be seen getting creeped out by other front yards, where there is now a lot more to see.

In one of them, there are countless skeletons, even of dogs – no wonder Kevin isn't a fan of the sight!