Dog's sassy first meeting owner's girlfriend goes viral: "Absolutely not"

When Peyton Donovan was finally introduced to her boyfriend's beloved dog, things didn't go quite to plan! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@peytondono

Peyton has been dating her boyfriend for a few months now.

At the end of January, she finally got to know his dog, Roxy, but the animal clearly had no desire to spend time with Peyton!

Nevertheless, the Ohio native decided to film their first meeting and ended up with a viral hit – and the laughs are on her side!

The clip, which takes place at Peyton's boyfriend's parents' house, starts off on a bad note.

As Roxy slowly approaches the student, she gives her a look that is anything but enthusiastic.

When the dog finally arrives, she sniffs her foot briefly. Roxy then avoids Peyton's outstretched hand and then quickly runs off – she's gone!

Though the encounter was rather frosty, she was able to laugh about it shortly afterward.

And it seems TikTok was able to find the humor in it as well, with the video racking up over a million likes since it was first posted last month.

But why does the pup have beef with Peyton in the first place?