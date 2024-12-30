Dog's sassy reaction to cuddle request from "spare human" gets TikTok laughing

One woman simply wanted to cuddle with her Labrador, but as she is clearly not his favorite human, the dog rejected her!

Poppy the Labrador clearly likes to play favorites at home! © Screenshot/TikTok/@theblacklabrador_poppy

In a viral clip shared on her TikTok page in November, the dog owner attempted to convince the Black Lab – whose name is Poppy – to give her some cuddles.

But the pup was less than enthusiastic about the offer, as was made obvious by her sassy response!

Poppy preferred to continue lying comfortably on the bed, ignoring the TikToker's desperate pleas for her to come closer.

In the video's caption, the woman explains the reason for Poppy's attitude.

"POV: trying to get your dog to come cuddle but you're the spare human," she wrote.

The moment has gone viral since it was posted last month, racking up over 700,000 views and more than 60,000 likes.

Many other "spare humans" shared their experience with similarly sassy pups in the comment section, with one writing, "Well, now I know what I am."