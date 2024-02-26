Dogs "steal" stranger's car: "Some dogs will do anything for a car ride!"

St. Petersburg, Florida - A woman went to take her child to daycare and left the car door open. When she came back, there were three strange dogs camped out in her car!

Police officers grabbed the three apparently escaped dogs and put them in their service car. © Screenshot/Facebook/St. Petersburg Police Department

Per the Tampa Bay Times, the Facebook user reported the strange incident in which two dogs made themselves comfortable in her front seats while a third was reportedly lying in the footwell!

The woman, who had been on her way to work, said that the friendly animals had "held her car hostage."

"OMG, this will be my nightmare forever," the car's owner wrote on her Facebook account.

"THESE DOGS HIJACKED MY CAR THAT'S THE STORY," she joked in another post.

The St. Petersburg Police Department took charge of the situation and, as the officers announced on their own Facebook account, the dogs were well-behaved.

In fact, they just seemed to want to go for a car ride after having been separated from their human!