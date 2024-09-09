Dog's sweet gesture for deaf brother warms hearts on TikTok

North Carolina - These two dogs from North Carolina are melting hearts by the dozen on TikTok! Golden retriever Maisy always has a special eye for Australian shepherd Levi, who has been deaf since birth, and a clip that went online at the beginning of September shows exactly what that means!

Deaf Australian shepherd Levi (l.) receives some adorable support from his hearing sister, a golden retriever named Maisy. © Screenshot/TikTok/@leviandmaisy

In the video, Maisy greets her owners, who have just come home, as Levi continues to snooze on the couch – not having noticed anything due to his deafness.

But because his friend wants to share the joy of his owners' return, she jumps onto the sofa and gently nudges him with her nose!

Levi immediately realizes what's going on, and the dogs run together to their owners, who now greet them both with cuddles.

The heartwarming clip has already reached over 16 million views within a week, earning more than two million likes.

The owner of the dissimilar doggos is particularly pleased, and in an interview with Newsweek, dog mom Sierra Justus revealed a little more about the furry friends.