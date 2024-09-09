Dog's sweet gesture for deaf brother warms hearts on TikTok
North Carolina - These two dogs from North Carolina are melting hearts by the dozen on TikTok! Golden retriever Maisy always has a special eye for Australian shepherd Levi, who has been deaf since birth, and a clip that went online at the beginning of September shows exactly what that means!
In the video, Maisy greets her owners, who have just come home, as Levi continues to snooze on the couch – not having noticed anything due to his deafness.
But because his friend wants to share the joy of his owners' return, she jumps onto the sofa and gently nudges him with her nose!
Levi immediately realizes what's going on, and the dogs run together to their owners, who now greet them both with cuddles.
The heartwarming clip has already reached over 16 million views within a week, earning more than two million likes.
The owner of the dissimilar doggos is particularly pleased, and in an interview with Newsweek, dog mom Sierra Justus revealed a little more about the furry friends.
Golden retriever makes sure her deaf brother knows their owners are back!
"Maisy has always been close with Levi, but toward the end of 2022, we began to see that she was paying more attention to what he did and didn't do," the owner explained.
"She became very motherly to him even though she's younger. She's a mama bear."
So, the golden retriever started helping her best friend all by herself, Sierra said.
Under these circumstances, the success that the dogs now have on TikTok is just the icing on the cake!
"I've always loved creating content and sharing Levi and Maisy's story because they're so special, but this reaction has been incredible," Sierra said.
"I'm beyond thankful and very emotional these past few days," she added.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@leviandmaisy