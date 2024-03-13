Dog's temper tantrum over clingy sibling has TikTokers rolling with laughter!

British Columbia, Canada - Golden Retriever dogs Scout and Cash have TikTokers cackling with their hilarious sibling antics!

This Golden Retriever howling for her clingy brother to let go of her has got TikTokers delighted! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldensscoutandcash

Siblings have special bonds and special ways to annoy each other!

Golden Retrievers Scout (3) and Cash (2) have a loving albeit somewhat antagonistic relationship.

As a 35-second clip shows, the two love to cuddle together – until they don't.

The video shows the pups snuggled up close and the male dog, Cash, appears to have draped his paw lovingly around his sis.

Once Scout wakes up, however, all this closeness is too much for her. She starts whining loudly and panting, asking for her brother to let go of her.

She's so desperate that she even gives her owner a look that seems to say, "Help!"

In the caption of the now-viral clip, their owner explains the hysterical situation, writing, "Watch my golden retriever have a temper tantrum because her brother won't let her get up."

