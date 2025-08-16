Dogs throw wild pool party behind their mom's back in hysterical footage!
Michigan - Golden Retriever dogs Tucker, Ted, and Gator are currently providing a lot of laughs in this hysterical comedy sketch!
In the video, the three dogs from Michigan sit lined up in front of their owner, Courtney Budzyn.
According to onscreen subtitles that "translate" the language of the pups, they want to go to the pool.
But the dog mom turns out to be a buzzkill who puts a stop to the Golden Retrievers' plans, telling them that she has to do some cleaning around the house instead.
While she cleans, her boys begin to scheme – but how are they supposed to get the door handle open to get to the pool?
Looking at his paw, Tucker realizes that he and his fellow dogs have no thumbs. So plan B is needed.
One of the four-legged friends sprints off, grabs a tie from the closet, and then gallantly wraps it around the doorknob to lasso it open.
Eventually the furry friends break out, but soon have to face the next problem.
Dogs solve every new problem with flair
Alas, the tarp is still on the pool – but with the right press of a button, the water is unveiled!
Shortly afterwards, the pets jump into the cool water.
The party gets even wilder with lots of tennis balls, which one of the Golden Retrievers dumps into the pool.
But when their owner suddenly comes into the yard to take out the garbage, the dogs have suddenly disappeared.
As soon as she is back in the house, the festivities continue.
At long last, Courtney Budzyn checks on her pets to let them know that her work is done, and so they can all finally go play in the pool.
The dogs can be seen sitting in a row in front of her, just like at the beginning of the clip, but their mom notices that something is different.
"Why are you wet?" she wants to know. Oops!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tuckerbudzyn