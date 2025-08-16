Dogs throw wild pool party behind their mom's back in hysterical footage!

Michigan - Golden Retriever dogs Tucker, Ted, and Gator are currently providing a lot of laughs in this hysterical comedy sketch!

Courtney Budzyn doesn't want her Golden Retriever dogs to go in the pool. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tuckerbudzyn

In the video, the three dogs from Michigan sit lined up in front of their owner, Courtney Budzyn.

According to onscreen subtitles that "translate" the language of the pups, they want to go to the pool.

But the dog mom turns out to be a buzzkill who puts a stop to the Golden Retrievers' plans, telling them that she has to do some cleaning around the house instead.

While she cleans, her boys begin to scheme – but how are they supposed to get the door handle open to get to the pool?

Looking at his paw, Tucker realizes that he and his fellow dogs have no thumbs. So plan B is needed.

One of the four-legged friends sprints off, grabs a tie from the closet, and then gallantly wraps it around the doorknob to lasso it open.

Eventually the furry friends break out, but soon have to face the next problem.