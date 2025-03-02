Dog's trip to the vet sparks wild discoveries in her stomach!
California - After a dog was taken to the vet after becoming unwell, doctors found some seriously strange things in her stomach during an operation!
The owners of seven-month-old Bernese mountain dog Luna noticed that their pup was vomiting frequently.
They also noticed Luna had a "a firm, distended abdomen."
As USA Today reported, vet Dr. Jenny Elwell-Gerken from California quickly determined that the four-legged friend needed surgery.
During the operation, however, the medical team was shocked: a total of 44 objects were found in Luna's stomach!
These included 24 socks, a baby onesie, several hair ties, and various pieces of fabric.
An Instagram post from the clinic described how the onesie had even caused an intestinal blockage in the dog.
However, Dr. Jenny Elwell-Gerken was able to successfully remove all the objects, and Luna safely survived the 45-minute operation.
Contents of Luna the dog's stomach baffle vets
The doctor told the news outlet that the items couldn't have been in Luna's stomach for long.
She even suspects that the four-legged friend had only swallowed a large proportion of the socks on the day of the operation.
"It probably would not have taken that much longer before we started to have some pretty serious damage to the intestine, so I'm glad they caught it when they did," the vet explained.
Luna's owners said a little later that the furry friend had eaten socks repeatedly in the past but had eliminated them shortly afterward, and there had never been a problem until then.
"It was a crazy surgery for sure," Jenny said. "All the staff watching me pull out thing after thing was fairly entertained."
