Dog's trip to the vet sparks wild discoveries in her stomach!

California - After a dog was taken to the vet after becoming unwell, doctors found some seriously strange things in her stomach during an operation!

Dog Luna had to be operated on after she swallowed several objects. © Screenshot/Instagram/@coronaanimaler

The owners of seven-month-old Bernese mountain dog Luna noticed that their pup was vomiting frequently.

They also noticed Luna had a "a firm, distended abdomen."

As USA Today reported, vet Dr. Jenny Elwell-Gerken from California quickly determined that the four-legged friend needed surgery.

During the operation, however, the medical team was shocked: a total of 44 objects were found in Luna's stomach!

These included 24 socks, a baby onesie, several hair ties, and various pieces of fabric.

An Instagram post from the clinic described how the onesie had even caused an intestinal blockage in the dog.

However, Dr. Jenny Elwell-Gerken was able to successfully remove all the objects, and Luna safely survived the 45-minute operation.

