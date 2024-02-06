Dog's viral "cone collar" trick shocks his veterinarian!

Gloversville, New York - It turns out old dogs really can learn new tricks!

Just when you think nothing can surprise you as a veterinarian, along comes this German Shepherd.

The now-viral pup was visiting the Dove Creek Animal Hospital for a post-treatment consultation where his vet removed his infamous "cone of shame" (a term popularized by Pixar's movie Up.)

Basically, it's a cone-shaped plastic collar used on pets in medical settings so they don't chew or lick stitches or other wounds while they heal.

A TikTok video shared last month showed the vet holding the cone after its removal while she chatted away with the dog's owner.

Just then, the German Shepherd put the neck cone back on all by himself as if it were the most casual thing in the world. Once it was on again, he even did a little tail wag!

The vet could hardly believe her eyes and immediately started doubling over with laughter.

Usually, dogs hate these collars – hence the "cone of shame" jokes – but this pup was apparently so attached to the thing that he didn't want to have to take it off after his wound had healed!