Dog's "welcome home" ritual has Instagram users in awe!
San Diego, California - This dog's sweet gesture has melted social media users' hearts!
Many times, all it takes is a waft of scent or a familiar sound to clue our pets into the fact that we've returned home.
A fluffy dog named Nube knows her human, Alja Tavcar, is home when she hears the doorknob turn, as a now-viral Instagram video from last month shows.
The young Samoyed has an adorable ritual for greeting her owner.
In the clip, she prances through the living room. On her way to say hi, she stops to grab a brown boot toy and carries it over.
This fluffy dog has to bring her owner a gift when she comes home!
This dog always brings gifts!
Nube loves to bring her owner one of her toys; it's part of their special greeting!
Usually, she knows when her human is coming and is waiting with a toy in her mouth.
But in this instance, Nube was apparently "not waiting by the door with a welcome home gift." Surprised by Alja's return, the pup had to grab a toy quickly!
Alja gushed over the dog's look in the caption, saying, "The way she looked at me before grabbing the toy."
Instagram users love how Nube refuses to greet her owner without a "welcome home gift." What a generous pup!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/nubethesamoyed