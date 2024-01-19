Dog's "welcome home" ritual has Instagram users in awe!

This dog always greets her owner with a gift. © Screenshot/Instagram/nubethesamoyed

Many times, all it takes is a waft of scent or a familiar sound to clue our pets into the fact that we've returned home.

A fluffy dog named Nube knows her human, Alja Tavcar, is home when she hears the doorknob turn, as a now-viral Instagram video from last month shows.

The young Samoyed has an adorable ritual for greeting her owner.

In the clip, she prances through the living room. On her way to say hi, she stops to grab a brown boot toy and carries it over.

This fluffy dog has to bring her owner a gift when she comes home!