Dozens of abandoned puppies discovered on the side of the road!

Morton Grove, Illinois - Even the most experienced animal rescuers at Wright Way Rescue had never seen this before! A whopping 30 adorable puppies were found crammed together in a cardboard box on the side of a road.

Rescuers were shocked to find 30 puppies abandoned in rural Missouri. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Wright Way Rescue

"We've obviously come across many dumped and abandoned litters of puppies and dogs, but never this many in one location," Wright Way Rescue CEO Christy Anderson told The Dodo.

She added, "And these puppies were so young. It was just heartbreaking."

The young dogs were found by Good Samaritans in rural Missouri, who called the local authorities for help. A rescue team then took the pups to a local vet, where an examination revealed that the pups were suffering from a potential life-threatening tick infestation.

Further investigation revealed that the pups came from at least three litters and were all different ages.

After their exam, rescuers took the pups to Wright Way Rescue in Illinois. There, the youngest ones are being bottle-fed, while the older ones are getting puppy kibble.