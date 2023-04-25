Driver finds a doggy shock under car hood and shows incredible rescue on TikTok
Kansas City, Missouri - A reporter detailed "the absolute craziest thing happened" to kick off her work day, as she parked her car in the morning and heard strange whimpering noises coming from a nearby car in the parking lot!
Carrie Gillaspie, a reporter and host for the Kansas City Royals baseball team, couldn't believe her ears when she parked in front of Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last week for work.
"As I was getting out of my car, I heard yelping sounds coming a few rows back in the parking lot," she narrated in a TikTok video of her saga.
"I went over to investigate and quickly learned that there was a small dog stuck in the engine of this car!"
"She looked so happy to see us, but we still had no way to get her out."
The clip then showed Carrie and her co-workers banding together for an epic rescue mission!
The car belonged to Ashley Newman, the City Royals' charity coordinator.
"I’m rushing to unlock the car, pop the hood," Ashley told news station KCTV. "We look for a few seconds and, sure enough, there are two little eyeballs just looking up at us."
After about an hour and a half and the help of more co-workers and tools, the pup was freed!
But who did it belong to, and how long had it been there? The mystery was soon revealed – partially!
Dog is freed in an epic rescue at Kansas City stadium and gets a reunion
Ashley burst into tears after the successful rescue, and was perplexed as to how the small animal that she didn't know got into her car and survived a 30-minute highway commute!
"That means this tiny little dog rode in her engine the entire way to work!" Carrie said.
After some hugs and drinking water, the little dog was taken to the Kansas City Pet Project for a check-up and to be reunited with her family.
The pup's owner was eventually found through a Missing Dog post on Facebook in Johnson County, a half-hour away.
Named BonBon, the pup may have some health complications after the journey, possibly needing her tail amputated and surgery on her toes, according to the outlet.
Still, no one knows how the dog crawled inside the engine bay and somehow survived.
But as Carrie said, "She's lucky to be alive and she's on her way back home."
"All in a days work!" the reporter joked.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/carrie.gillaspie