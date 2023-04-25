Driver finds a doggy shock under car hood and shows incredible rescue on TikTok

Kansas City, Missouri - A reporter detailed "the absolute craziest thing happened" to kick off her work day, as she parked her car in the morning and heard strange whimpering noises coming from a nearby car in the parking lot!

Reporter Carry Gillaspie (l.) heard strange noises from a car, and found a dog hiding in its engine bay! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/carrie.gillaspie

Carrie Gillaspie, a reporter and host for the Kansas City Royals baseball team, couldn't believe her ears when she parked in front of Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last week for work.

"As I was getting out of my car, I heard yelping sounds coming a few rows back in the parking lot," she narrated in a TikTok video of her saga.

"I went over to investigate and quickly learned that there was a small dog stuck in the engine of this car!"

"She looked so happy to see us, but we still had no way to get her out."

The clip then showed Carrie and her co-workers banding together for an epic rescue mission!

The car belonged to Ashley Newman, the City Royals' charity coordinator.

"I’m rushing to unlock the car, pop the hood," Ashley told news station KCTV. "We look for a few seconds and, sure enough, there are two little eyeballs just looking up at us."

After about an hour and a half and the help of more co-workers and tools, the pup was freed!

But who did it belong to, and how long had it been there? The mystery was soon revealed – partially!