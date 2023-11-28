Drunk dog owner has hilarious reaction to her pooch's mess
Phoenix, Arizona - When Presley Vanhorn found the first piece of chewed-up trash, she was a little bitannoyed with her dog. Her reaction to the rest of his mess has millions TikTokers giggling!
When Presley Vanhorn came home from a night out, she found two pieces of chewed-up trash. "What is that?" she exclaimed to her dog, the likely culprit.
As she picked up the trash and turned to scold the pup, she saw the rest of his mess – and her jaw dropped!
There was trash everywhere.
Luckily, someone caught her dramatic reaction on camera, and Vanhorn later shared it to TikTok.
The clip boasts over three million views and counting on the social media platform!
Most TikTok users had a good long laugh over Presley's reaction, but others were worried about why her dog might be acting out.
This dog owner wasn't happy about finding trash everywhere
TikTok users loved the video and joked about how seeing that mess would sober someone up quickly.
"You partied and so did he," one joked. Others dubbed the garbage-filled kitchen a "tomorrow problem."
A few commenters worried that the dog's bad behavior was due to separation anxiety or stress, however, noting that there could be a serious problem if such behavior occurred often.
Presley responded to these comments by saying that she'd only been away for about four hours. She also shared that finding garbage all over her kitchen isn't normal, which is why she was so shocked.
Other pet owners shared that they no longer keep their trash where their pets can get at it for this very reason. Perhaps Presley will start following their example!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@presslyset