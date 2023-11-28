Drunk dog owner has hilarious reaction to her pooch's mess

Phoenix, Arizona - When Presley Vanhorn found the first piece of chewed-up trash, she was a little bitannoyed with her dog. Her reaction to the rest of his mess has millions TikTokers giggling!

This intoxicated dog owner couldn't believe what her dog did while she was away! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@presslyset

When Presley Vanhorn came home from a night out, she found two pieces of chewed-up trash. "What is that?" she exclaimed to her dog, the likely culprit.

As she picked up the trash and turned to scold the pup, she saw the rest of his mess – and her jaw dropped!

There was trash everywhere.

Luckily, someone caught her dramatic reaction on camera, and Vanhorn later shared it to TikTok.

The clip boasts over three million views and counting on the social media platform!

Most TikTok users had a good long laugh over Presley's reaction, but others were worried about why her dog might be acting out.