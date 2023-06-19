Dynamic dog duo won't leave each other's side, but their sad story then takes a turn

rvine, California - Best friends really do get each other through thick and thin, as dog rescuer Suzette Hall can attest to. From the moment she saw these two pups, she knew they were best friends.

This dynamic dog duo comforted each other after being abandoned on the streets. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

When a by-passer saw two dogs on the corner of a street in Irvine, California, it was immediately clear that they'd been abandoned. Wasting no time, she called Logan’s Legacy, a dog rescue organization.

Hall, the founder of the organization, answered the call. She learned the animals had been there for about a week and were attached at the hip.

Suzette told The Dodo that she found the pit bull and Yorkie mix snuggled up together.

"When I first pulled up, they reminded me of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the movie 'Twins,'" she said. "They were just little partners in crime."

This dynamic duo was clinging to each other but were thrilled to see Suzette.

"I got out and started talking to them, and they were so excited!"

"They looked at each other and started wiggling their tails as if they were saying, 'Oh my gosh, somebody did come for us. Look, somebody’s here!'"