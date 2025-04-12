Eight Dachshunds go viral with their lavish "morning routine"

If you own not just one, but eight tiny doggy friends, chaos is inevitable. Influencer Yuna Bugs, in particular, can tell you a thing or two about this!

Boots, Bandit, Peanut, Plopper, Tubby, Punkin, Einstein and Meatball make for a wild morning. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yunabugs

Last month, she uploaded a viral video showing her gang of eight Dachshunds on TikTok.

In it, the proud pet owner showed her dogs' turbulent morning routine.

Dogs Boots, Bandit, Peanut, Plopper, Tubby, Punkin, Einstein, and Meatball appear to be lying calmly in bed together at the start of the recording.

Then they are woken up by their owner – who describes herself as being like Cruella from 101 Dalmatians, only with Dachshunds – and a wild commotion immediately breaks out.

The little dogs storm out of the bedroom and into the living room, where they are given toys to get the morning off to a good start.

Step 2 of the morning routine follows hot on the heels of this, and the four-legged friends are let out into the garden so that they can relieve themselves.

The little ones jump and run across the meadow in a lively mood.