Eight Dachshunds go viral with their lavish "morning routine"
If you own not just one, but eight tiny doggy friends, chaos is inevitable. Influencer Yuna Bugs, in particular, can tell you a thing or two about this!
Last month, she uploaded a viral video showing her gang of eight Dachshunds on TikTok.
In it, the proud pet owner showed her dogs' turbulent morning routine.
Dogs Boots, Bandit, Peanut, Plopper, Tubby, Punkin, Einstein, and Meatball appear to be lying calmly in bed together at the start of the recording.
Then they are woken up by their owner – who describes herself as being like Cruella from 101 Dalmatians, only with Dachshunds – and a wild commotion immediately breaks out.
The little dogs storm out of the bedroom and into the living room, where they are given toys to get the morning off to a good start.
Step 2 of the morning routine follows hot on the heels of this, and the four-legged friends are let out into the garden so that they can relieve themselves.
The little ones jump and run across the meadow in a lively mood.
Viral TikTok shows the morning routine of eight Dachshund dogs
After morning exercise, it's time for a delicious breakfast. Yuna has a separate bowl for each pup, which contains a good portion of dry food.
While naughty Meatball longs for a dip in the lake, his siblings are already gobbling up their food.
To round off the dreamy morning, there is a fun puzzle for the eight dogs to play with where they can sniff out little treats.
Boots, Bandit, Peanut, Plopper, Tubby, Punkin, Einstein, and Meatball are not only TikTok stars. Their Instagram page has more than 1.5 million followers!
Then over on YouTube, their "The Weens" channel is subscribed to by more than three million users.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yunabugs