Elderly woman's reunion with dog she'd been forced to surrender has internet weeping!

Indianapolis, Indiana - An elderly woman from Indiana thought she'd have to say goodbye to her beloved dog forever when she moved into an assisted living facility. Luckily, after 20 days the two were reunited!

The internet cannot get over this elderly woman reuniting with her surrendered dog. Per the IndyHumane animal shelter, an elderly woman was heartbroken when she had to surrender her dog, Gracie. "Gracie's owner's heart was heavy when she had to surrender her beloved dog due to her move to assisted living," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post. Gracie moved into the shelter and was up for adoption. Sadly, no one was interested in the little black dog. Then, after 20 days, something surprising happened when Gracie's owner rushed back to reclaim her!

Fate had other plans for this surrendered dog

As fate would have it, Gracie's human could have her beloved dog by her side in her new home. © Screenshot/Facebook/IndyHumane As fate would have it, Gracie's human could have her beloved dog by her side in her new home. "After the owner found out she was allowed to have two pets, she rushed back to the shelter to reunite with Gracie, who was still patiently waiting for a forever home," the shelter wrote. The animal lovers caught the sweet reunion on camera and shared it on Facebook. Animals Dragonfly invasion descends on horrified beachgoers in shocking video! In the video, the elderly lady waits for her pup, who runs towards her. She immediately scoops up her dog and cuddles her close. The relief on their faces is plain to see – they are overjoyed to be back together! Liv Barwinska, a spokeswoman for the shelter, told Newsweek that everyone who saw the sweet reunion teared up. "[Gracie] was surrendered to the shelter on June 28th and her owner came back for her on July 18th," the spokeswoman said.