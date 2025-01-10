Engagement drama as dog thinks diamond ring is for him: "I thought you’d never ask"

When a man recently showed his dog Murphy an engagement ring, he was hardly expecting such a human response!

The funny clip went viral on TikTok and captured the sweet moment when the owner showed Murphy the diamond ring for the first time.

"Murphy is so good at keeping a secret," read the caption.

He let the dog take a look at it and told him, "That's Mommy's."

But Murphy probably didn't think so.

Shortly after the furry friend saw the ring, he raised his paw in the air and looked at his master expectantly.

This could almost certainly be interpreted as a yes!

"hes like I wasn't expecting this but sure," wrote one commenter as another added, "Why I thought you’d never ask."