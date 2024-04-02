Escape artist dog gets returned to shelter twice and lights up TikTok

Fresno, California - A dog named Lana has been returned to the shelter twice, having first come to the Valley Animal Center when she was just three weeks old. At first, luck seemed to be on her side, but unfortunately, it didn't last.

This clever dog named Lana needs a new devoted owner to keep her forever! © Screenshot/TikTok/jjack.iie

Now just over one-year-old, this cute pooch is still stuck at the shelter in Fresno, California. Lana was recently given a second chance but ended up right back where she started, much to the dismay of her caretakers.

The problem? Lana is a bit of an escape artist.

"In both cases, it was the struggle to keep Lana contained," Ruben Cantu, adoption supervisor at Valley Animal Center, told Newsweek.

"She deals with separation anxiety, and when left alone in a yard she will find a way out."

Shelter workers said that since Lana has returned to the shelter, she's seemed downright desperate to stay on the move. Her caregivers also aren't sure what to do to help the pooch.

"Lana absolutely struggles with being back in the shelter environment," said Cantu. "She is always looking for a way to get out of her kennel and she is extremely smart at finding ways to do so."