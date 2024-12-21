Missing dog finally finds his way home – thanks to a McDonald's burger!
Canada - After weeks of tireless searching, a family's missing dog has finally been found... thanks to the help of a McDonald's burger!
Four weeks ago, the Morrison family's dog, Nemo, disappeared on Cape Breton Island in Canada.
As Global News reported, the four-legged friend's disappearance triggered a major search operation, but the wait finally paid off.
On Tuesday, the Morrisons received the thrilling news: Nemo had been spotted near a ferry terminal.
Owner Dawn Morrison said that the rescuers contacted her directly, but as she initially had doubts about the authenticity of the sighting, she asked for a photo to be sure.
The rescuers then attempted to lure the dog into their car so they could record a video for Dawn, but they had some trouble convincing him to join them.
So, they came up with quite a clever solution to win his attention!
Finding Nemo: Lost pup makes his way home for Christmas
What was the secret to Nemo's heart? A McChicken, of course!
With Nemo now happily joining them, the rescuers then gave the family a video call, assuring Dawn they had indeed found her beloved dog.
The owner immediately set off to reunite with Nemo and bring him home to safety.
Dawn thanked the rescuers who were able to bring Nemo home in time for the holidays, and she assured them that the pup will be spoiled with treats and gifts galore this Christmas!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Nova Scotia Lost Dog Networks