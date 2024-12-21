Missing dog finally finds his way home – thanks to a McDonald's burger!

Canada - After weeks of tireless searching, a family's missing dog has finally been found... thanks to the help of a McDonald's burger!

Nemo the dog roamed the wilderness alone for four weeks. © Screenshot/Facebook/Nova Scotia Lost Dog Networks

Four weeks ago, the Morrison family's dog, Nemo, disappeared on Cape Breton Island in Canada.

As Global News reported, the four-legged friend's disappearance triggered a major search operation, but the wait finally paid off.

On Tuesday, the Morrisons received the thrilling news: Nemo had been spotted near a ferry terminal.

Owner Dawn Morrison said that the rescuers contacted her directly, but as she initially had doubts about the authenticity of the sighting, she asked for a photo to be sure.

The rescuers then attempted to lure the dog into their car so they could record a video for Dawn, but they had some trouble convincing him to join them.

So, they came up with quite a clever solution to win his attention!