Florida police dog leaps off bridge in dramatic video – then his partner steps in

A Florida sheriff's deputy hung on to her canine companion for dear life as he suddenly decided to jump off a bridge, in a dramatic scene caught on video.

Brevard County, Florida - A Florida sheriff's deputy hung on to her canine companion for dear life as he suddenly decided to jump off a bridge, in a dramatic scene caught on video.

Brevard County Sheriff's Deputy Lauren Donaldson saved her K9 partner Zeppelin's life after the dog leapt off a bridge in Florida.
Brevard County Sheriff's Deputy Lauren Donaldson saved her K9 partner Zeppelin's life after the dog leapt off a bridge in Florida.  © Facebook/Screenshot/Sheriff Wayne Ivey

The clip, captured by a dash cam and posted by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Facebook, shows the K-9 German shepherd Zeppelin alongside his human partner, deputy Lauren Donaldson, walking past their cruiser on a bridge.

Out of the blue, the dog suddenly rushes towards the side railing and leaps over it, seemingly chasing something.

Thankfully, Donaldson is holding his leash, but the 75-pound pooch – well over half of his handler's body weight – almost drags her along with him.

Shouting "No!," the officer pulls with all her might and manages to haul the unruly Zeppelin back from the brink of disaster.

A 75-foot drop would surely have spelled the end for the dog.

Police video shows bizarre incident on Facebook

Sheriff "still mad" at dog's crazy stunt

Donaldson pulls on the leash as Zeppelin almost plunges 75 feet into the water below.
Donaldson pulls on the leash as Zeppelin almost plunges 75 feet into the water below.  © Facebook/Screenshot/Sheriff Wayne Ivey

Donaldson was showered with praise by her boss, Ivey.

"Lauren and Zeppelin are two time reigning champions in the 'Hardest Hitting K-9' category of the Space Coast K-9 Competition and I could not be more proud of Lauren for all she does as a member of our team and to protect our community!" he wrote on Facebook.

"I'm still mad at Zeppelin for giving us all a huge scare," he added, "but am so grateful that he is okay and unharmed!!"

