Florida police dog leaps off bridge in dramatic video – then his partner steps in

Brevard County, Florida - A Florida sheriff's deputy hung on to her canine companion for dear life as he suddenly decided to jump off a bridge, in a dramatic scene caught on video.

Brevard County Sheriff's Deputy Lauren Donaldson saved her K9 partner Zeppelin's life after the dog leapt off a bridge in Florida. © Facebook/Screenshot/Sheriff Wayne Ivey

The clip, captured by a dash cam and posted by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Facebook, shows the K-9 German shepherd Zeppelin alongside his human partner, deputy Lauren Donaldson, walking past their cruiser on a bridge.

Out of the blue, the dog suddenly rushes towards the side railing and leaps over it, seemingly chasing something.

Thankfully, Donaldson is holding his leash, but the 75-pound pooch – well over half of his handler's body weight – almost drags her along with him.

Shouting "No!," the officer pulls with all her might and manages to haul the unruly Zeppelin back from the brink of disaster.

A 75-foot drop would surely have spelled the end for the dog.