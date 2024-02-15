Florida puppy thieves snatch a dog right out of its owner's arms in shocking incident

Winter Haven, Florida - An eight-week-old Pomeranian puppy was stolen right out of its owner's arms in Winter Haven, Florida, with police now looking for the perpetrators.

An adorable Pomeranian puppy was snatched from its owner's arms in Florida. © Collage: Screenshot/ Facebook/ Winter Haven Public Safety Department

A 15-year-old girl was walking her eight-week-old puppy at around 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday when she was approached by a car.

As multiple news outlets reported, two people in a silver-gray Ford Mustang Mach-E with four doors, pulled up to the teenager. Cops said the pair complimented the teen on her puppy and asked to hold the pooch.

"She asks if she can see my dog and won't stop following me through the parking lot," the teen told Fox 13 and continued, "So, I lift up my dog for her to see her, not touch her, and she snatches my dog."

According to a Winter Haven Police Department, the woman who snatched the pup handed it to the male passenger in the car and sped off towards Cypress Gardens Blvd.

The teen chased the car but was unable to catch up