Florida puppy thieves snatch a dog right out of its owner's arms in shocking incident
Winter Haven, Florida - An eight-week-old Pomeranian puppy was stolen right out of its owner's arms in Winter Haven, Florida, with police now looking for the perpetrators.
A 15-year-old girl was walking her eight-week-old puppy at around 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday when she was approached by a car.
As multiple news outlets reported, two people in a silver-gray Ford Mustang Mach-E with four doors, pulled up to the teenager. Cops said the pair complimented the teen on her puppy and asked to hold the pooch.
"She asks if she can see my dog and won't stop following me through the parking lot," the teen told Fox 13 and continued, "So, I lift up my dog for her to see her, not touch her, and she snatches my dog."
According to a Winter Haven Police Department, the woman who snatched the pup handed it to the male passenger in the car and sped off towards Cypress Gardens Blvd.
The teen chased the car but was unable to catch up
Local police are looking for tips about the puppy theft
The missing dog, named Willow, has brown fur and a pink collar with a red bell on it.
Police described the woman involved as Hispanic and said she was wearing a flowered dress and has acne scars on her face. The passenger in the car with her is described as a Black man.
The Winter Haven Police Department asked that anyone with information about the accused puppy thieves call the department.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/ Facebook/ Winter Haven Public Safety Department