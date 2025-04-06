French bulldog puppy found on the street in devastating condition: What happened to her?

Florida - A nine-month-old French Bulldog named Winnie has had an exhausting start to her young life, struggling alone and abandoned on the streets.

The stray puppy was found on the streets of Florida by a member of Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Amanda Zimmer, head of rescue at the organization, told People that Winnie needed immediate medical attention.

Initially, it was assumed that she would only need treatment for minor ailments such as worms.

Then at a veterinary clinic, it quickly became clear just how serious the dog's condition was.

A congenital kidney anomaly and a severely injured eye were tormenting Winnie so much that the latter had to be removed. The four-legged friend is also blind in her remaining eye.

It is unclear exactly how the dog got into this alarming condition.

Winnie had neither a microchip nor an owner looking for her. Members of the aid organization assume that her condition is the result of inbreeding or backyard breeding.

The doggo still has a long way to go before she recovers as she is currently too weak for an urgently needed operation. She also needs specialized treatment for her kidney disease.