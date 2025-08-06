Frightened foster dog learns to trust again after meeting very special pup

London, UK - When Runi the dog kept licking his foster sister Anka's face relentlessly, his owner had no idea why. When she found out the real reason, she was touched.

When Runi the dog kept licking his foster sister Anka's face relentlessly, his owner had no idea why. When she found out the real reason, she was touched. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@runitherescuedog

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, shows a touching scene.

In a loving moment, Runi leans over to Anka, who is lying on a bed, and begins to lick her face tenderly.

Dog mom Yaprak, who cares for stray animals, initially thought it was a harmless quirk: "Runi likes to lick everything," she told Newsweek.

But as the habit became more frequent, she began researching and discovered a startling truth.

Through licking behavior, dogs express affection, protection, trust, and deep connection. An adult dog licks another dog's face to say, "I'm protecting you."

Anka was rescued from Serbia and placed with the charity Balkan Underdogs. When Yaprak took her in, she was scared, withdrawn, and traumatized. But then Runi came along.

"It was like having a big brother always looking after you, which Anka certainly needed," said Yaprak. "I knew he was her guardian angel and I did get emotional."