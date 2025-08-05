Maltipoo dog presents owner with broken leg – then the strange truth comes out
Chicago, Illinois - An extremely sneaky Maltipoo dog recently terrified his owner when he presented her with what appeared to be an injured paw, but was there actually a ruse behind it all?
In mid-July, owner Michele Kidd shared the clip on TikTok, in which her four-legged friend Louie first caused her great concern and later horror.
The first footage shows the Maltipoo showing her what appears to be an injured leg with big, sad eyes.
Kidd doesn't hesitate for long and immediately takes the furry friend to the vet to have the injury checked out, as she writes in the video.
The owner herself assumes that the leg is broken, but when she arrives at the vet, Kidd is shocked to learn that the animal is not injured at all after undergoing treatment costing $500.
Louie had only feigned the injury to his owner in order to avoid an upcoming car journey.
"Not my dog pulling a full soap opera performance to skip the car ride," writes the pet owner in her video caption.
Louie the Maltipoo dog impresses with his acting talent
The pointless and costly vet visit is followed by footage of the dog running around the apartment, back at home.
Louie can be seen excitedly dashing from one corner of the room to the other – with no sign of a supposedly broken leg!
The faked injury is not too much of a surprise for Michele Kidd, who told Newsweek that her Maltipoo often exhibits dramatic behavior.
"He often will drag his food bowl to me if he wants a second dinner, or brings my shoe to me if he wants another walk because he was not happy with the first one," his owner explained.
"Louie faking an injury to get his way was not in the end a surprise to me at all," she added.
However, the web is delighted with Louie's performance, and the TikTok clip has already gone viral.
