Maltipoo dog presents owner with broken leg – then the strange truth comes out

Chicago, Illinois - An extremely sneaky Maltipoo dog recently terrified his owner when he presented her with what appeared to be an injured paw, but was there actually a ruse behind it all?

Louie the dog looks so innocent when he presents his owner with an apparently injured paw. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@louies_city_adventures

In mid-July, owner Michele Kidd shared the clip on TikTok, in which her four-legged friend Louie first caused her great concern and later horror.

The first footage shows the Maltipoo showing her what appears to be an injured leg with big, sad eyes.

Kidd doesn't hesitate for long and immediately takes the furry friend to the vet to have the injury checked out, as she writes in the video.

The owner herself assumes that the leg is broken, but when she arrives at the vet, Kidd is shocked to learn that the animal is not injured at all after undergoing treatment costing $500.

Louie had only feigned the injury to his owner in order to avoid an upcoming car journey.

"Not my dog pulling a full soap opera performance to skip the car ride," writes the pet owner in her video caption.