Six-legged puppy found abandoned in parking lot

Wales, UK - A spaniel puppy with six legs was found abandoned in a parking lot in the Welsh town of Pembroke Dock as the search for whoever abandoned the poor dog continues.

The black 11-week-old spaniel was brought to the Medivet veterinary clinic on September 27.

The vets contacted the local dog warden, Sally Bland, to arrange for the frightened pup's transport to the Greenacres Rescue organization, as the Western Telegraph reported.

Mikey Lawlor from Greenacres Rescue said, "Sally called us to say she was on her way with an abandoned pup that had some birth defects, so we agreed that it may be best if she saw our own vets, Fenton Vets."

An initial exam showed that the dog had two extra rear legs and possibly two vulvas, but vets still had many unanswered questions. The female puppy appeared to be in "reasonably strong condition," but Mike said it was unclear if she was "functioning properly and also whether she may have other problems or even double organs."

The animal rescue team decided to run additional tests and search for the person who dropped her off at the clinic.