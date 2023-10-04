Six-legged puppy found abandoned in parking lot
Wales, UK - A spaniel puppy with six legs was found abandoned in a parking lot in the Welsh town of Pembroke Dock as the search for whoever abandoned the poor dog continues.
The black 11-week-old spaniel was brought to the Medivet veterinary clinic on September 27.
The vets contacted the local dog warden, Sally Bland, to arrange for the frightened pup's transport to the Greenacres Rescue organization, as the Western Telegraph reported.
Mikey Lawlor from Greenacres Rescue said, "Sally called us to say she was on her way with an abandoned pup that had some birth defects, so we agreed that it may be best if she saw our own vets, Fenton Vets."
An initial exam showed that the dog had two extra rear legs and possibly two vulvas, but vets still had many unanswered questions. The female puppy appeared to be in "reasonably strong condition," but Mike said it was unclear if she was "functioning properly and also whether she may have other problems or even double organs."
The animal rescue team decided to run additional tests and search for the person who dropped her off at the clinic.
Ariel the six-legged puppy may need multiple surgeries
Greenacres Rescue launched a social media campaign to find the person who had initially found the pup abandoned in a parking lot after they realized that the individual had given them a bogus number. They're still hoping to find out more about the dog's origins.
The pooch is staying in a foster home and has been given a name, Mike explained: "Someone remarked that she looked like a mermaid, so this was when we decided to christen her Ariel." Mike describes Ariel as a normal and happy puppy who likes other dogs.
Veterinarian Charlotte Biddle explained Ariel has "two additional hind legs and the beginnings of a second vulva. Her pelvis hasn’t formed properly due to an extra hip joint."
"It’s likely that she's going to need multiple surgeries," Charlotte added.
Greenacres Rescue may have some expensive vet bills coming their way and Ariel will remain in foster care until her situation is reevaluated in a month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Greenacres Rescue