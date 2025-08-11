Furless, wrinkled, and fabulous – meet the 2025 World's Ugliest Dog competition champion!

Santa Rosa, California - It's a well-known fact that taste is subjective, but the jury was unanimous when it came to Petunia: the bulldog mix was voted "World's Ugliest Dog" on Friday night.

Petunia the bulldog mix was voted "World's Ugliest Dog" on Friday. © Noah Berger/AP/dpa

This year's winner obviously impressed with her short legs, furless body, and wrinkled face with protruding googly eyes.



However, her owner was probably delighted with the $5,000 dollars in prize money and the media attention.

For the ugly puppy, winning the title could mark the start of a stellar career – the duo also won a chance to appear on NBC's Today Show in New York on Monday morning!

This year's runner-up is Jinny Lu the pug, a 5-year-old dog that stands out for a protruding tongue and crooked teeth.