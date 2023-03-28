German shepherd gets caught stealing snacks from kitchen counter in hilarious TikTok

Peney the German shepherd gets up to all sorts of mischief when her humans are away. © TikTok/whitneylauren846

Peney the dog is only a few months old, but she already has it all figured out.

When no one is home, the playful pup likes to take some liberties, especially when there are treats up for grabs.

"Our German shepherd is so mischievous when we're away," Peney's owner admits alongside a video of the dog in action.

In the video, Peney and two other pups are lounging on the couch in the living room. Then the mastermind gets an idea: she climbs onto the sofa's armrest, stretches out her paws, and clambers onto the kitchen counter.

Peney snags the bag of treats on the counter and settles back in for a snack on the couch as the other two dogs watch.