German shepherd gets caught stealing snacks from kitchen counter in hilarious TikTok
A cheeky German shepherd was caught stealing snacks from the kitchen counter in a viral TikTok.
Peney the dog is only a few months old, but she already has it all figured out.
When no one is home, the playful pup likes to take some liberties, especially when there are treats up for grabs.
"Our German shepherd is so mischievous when we're away," Peney's owner admits alongside a video of the dog in action.
In the video, Peney and two other pups are lounging on the couch in the living room. Then the mastermind gets an idea: she climbs onto the sofa's armrest, stretches out her paws, and clambers onto the kitchen counter.
Peney snags the bag of treats on the counter and settles back in for a snack on the couch as the other two dogs watch.
Peney the German shepherd steals snacks in TikTok hit
TikTok users want to know if Peney shares her treats
TikTok users can't get enough of this cheeky canine.
The clip has already garnered more than 930,000 views and 71,000 likes.
Many users also wanted to know what happened next, with one asking, "But did he share?"
"She did not," Peney's owner replies in a separate TikTok.
The clip shows Peney gobbling down the snacks and leaving the couch, apparently in a good mood. The two other pooches sniff the bag, but it's all empty by the time they get a chance for some treats.
"she's still learning to share," Peney's owner added below the video.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/whitneylauren846