German Shepherd puppy is obsessed with taking care of his human sister: "The best helper!"
Colorado - Oakley the dog is only eleven months old, but the German Shepherd has already made it his mission to take good care of Mel, her fiancé Clint, and their 17-month-old baby Junie.
When the family took in Oakley as a small puppy, it quickly became clear that baby Junie and the dog were inseparable.
To the parents' surprise, the four-legged friend took on responsible everyday tasks surprisingly quickly: fetching diapers, bringing bottles, or simply making sure Junie didn't do anything naughty.
On her TikTok channel @love_melbelle, Mel shared a video of the sweetest moments between her daughter and the German Shepherd that's captioned, "He is the best helper!"
"He is my shadow 24/7, and I truly think he sees me watching Junie really closely, and now he has started doing the same," Mel told Newsweek.
"He follows me around and now I'm pretty sure he thinks it's his job to watch our toddler," she continued.
"The two of them also share this incredible unspoken bond – and even as a puppy Oakley gravitated towards Junie."
German Shepherds are known for their loyalty, courage, and protective instincts, and Oakley has been celebrated online for his role as a true family bodyguard with a big heart.
Mel is already planning more clips of Oakley helping out in the future. She told Newsweek that she wants to show how dogs and children can grow up safe, happy, and healthy together.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@love_melbelle