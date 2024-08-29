Giant dog ends up being amazing "midwife" to pregnant cat sibling

London, UK - Having a dangerous-looking dog present at the birth of tiny, helpless kittens is something few of us would think of, but this mother cat insisted.

Before her kittens were born, the cat kept calling for her dog brother until he came to her aid. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gunner_stunner

Initially, the animals' owner was convinced that it would be better to banish Gunner the American XL Bully from the room where her cat had retreated into a cardboard box for the impending birth of her babies.

The pregnant cat disagreed, however, as an adorable viral video shows!

For the kitty, it was completely out of the question for the kittens to be born without her dog brother, so the mom cat called for Gunner until he sat down next to the box to give her some much-needed moral support.



"He stayed with her for hours being very patient," writes the pets' owner in her TikTok video.

"Even though it took a long time, he waited."

After the cat had been in labor for hours, the time had finally come and four babies were born one by one.

Against all advice, the dog owner immediately let Gunner meet with the kittens. The gentle giant sniffed them curiously and took on a protective and nurturing disposition.