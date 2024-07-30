Goberians are a cute mix between Golden Retrievers and Huskies!

Portland, Oregon- When Golden Retrievers and Siberian Husky dogs get together, their pups are known as Goberians. While this mixed breed can be a mixed bag, most Goberians are cute dogs with lots of energy.

Goberians are a cute mix between Golden Retrievers and Husky dogs! Byron (l.) is a Goberian from London and fellow Goberian Vaughn (r.) lives in Portland, Oregon. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@byron_the_goberian & Screenshot/Instagram/vaughnventures

Some Goberians look more like a Golden than a Husky. For example, take dog influencer Vaughn from Portland, Oregon.

This Goberian takes after his golden retriever parent with a golden coat and brown eyes.

The only characteristics he inherited from his Husky parentage are his athletic build, shorter coat, and pointed ears.

Byron from London is a different story. This Goberian looks more like his Husky parent, with blue eyes and a white coat.

Still, he's got a bit of gold mixed into his gray, and his head shape and floppy ears are like his Golden Retriever parent.

While Goberian's looks can be more varied, these dogs tend to be playful pooches!