Goberians are a cute mix between Golden Retrievers and Huskies!
Portland, Oregon- When Golden Retrievers and Siberian Husky dogs get together, their pups are known as Goberians. While this mixed breed can be a mixed bag, most Goberians are cute dogs with lots of energy.
Some Goberians look more like a Golden than a Husky. For example, take dog influencer Vaughn from Portland, Oregon.
This Goberian takes after his golden retriever parent with a golden coat and brown eyes.
The only characteristics he inherited from his Husky parentage are his athletic build, shorter coat, and pointed ears.
Byron from London is a different story. This Goberian looks more like his Husky parent, with blue eyes and a white coat.
Still, he's got a bit of gold mixed into his gray, and his head shape and floppy ears are like his Golden Retriever parent.
While Goberian's looks can be more varied, these dogs tend to be playful pooches!
What are Goberian dogs like in terms of temperament?
While Golden Retrievers are popular family dogs known for their friendly dispositions, Siberian Huskies boast famous stubborn streaks.
Goberians with more husky heritage can be a little more difficult to train per petMD, and dogs of this breed need lots of exercise.
This mixed breed does best in a large home with a yard where they can let off steam.
Anyone looking to bring a Goberian into their home should be ready to play with this active dog. This wild mixed breed needs lots of training and entertainment!
