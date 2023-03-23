Goldador has a very special hang-out spot and TikTok can't get enough

Wirral, UK - Paddy the golden retriever-Labrador mix has a special favorite place, and the internet can't get enough!

Paddy the dog loves to curl up in a flowerpot in the yard. © Collage: Instagram/paddythegoldador

When the gorgeous Goldador's human is looking for him, it usually doesn't take long, because the 2-year-old dog has a favorite spot where he likes to hang out.

This big fluff ball loves to sit in a large flowerpot in the yard.

"Hi my name is Paddy. My hobbies include plant pot sitting & shoe stealing," his humans caption a video shared to TikTok.

The clip shoes the pooch curled up happily inside the pot while proudly holding a shoe in his mouth.

With more than 250,000 likes, TikToker users are very much here for it!