Golden Retriever befriends adorable baby deer: "Straight out of a Disney movie"

Wisconsin - Could it get any cuter than this? When Izzy recently took her Golden Retriever Ruth for a walk, the dog suddenly spotted someone she really wanted to get to know.

© Screenshot/TikTok/@izzy_bear22

Without further ado, the pooch ran off, sprinted across a meadow, and shortly afterwards came to a halt in front of a tiny creature.

When Izzy took a closer look, she could hardly believe her eyes: Ruth had spotted a little fawn!

But instead of shying away from the dog or even running off, the little Bambi was extremely interested.

While Ruth enthusiastically jumped around the youngster and tried to play with it, the fawn sniffed gently at the Golden Retriever's fur, causing both the dog and the fawn to wag their tails enthusiastically.

It was a very special moment, as Izzy thought, too, and quickly pulled out her phone to capture it on camera.

She then shared a clip of the video on her TikTok account.

"The most gentle heart," the pet owner gushed underneath the now-viral video.