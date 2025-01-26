Golden retriever can't contain his excitement about playing with doggy pal!

There are few dog breeds that know how to please their owners as well as golden retreivers do. These loyal four-legged friends are considered the ideal family dogs for good reason, and Louie is the perfect example!

Lou Bou, often simply called Louie, lives together with his little sister Faith – also a golden retriever – and their human, Noah Chappie Elias.

He loves his two goldies so much that he now dedicates his TikTok page exclusively to his animal housemates.

A few days ago, he uploaded another video of Louie, which has since gone viral.

In the clip, which lasts around a minute, Louie can be seen alongside his sister looking through a glass door towards the snow-covered yard, where he's seen something that makes him very happy.

"Louie wanted to play in the snow with the neighbor dog," Noah explained in the caption.

So Louie begins enthusiastically tapping and dancing around, making it clear that he can hardly wait to play! He keeps turning his head in circles, and at the very end, he finally looks to Noah – apparently to ask when he can finally go out.

Louie's sister Faith, meanwhile, is more patient, sitting next to her brother and barely moving. But there's one thing Noah doesn't reveal in the video: did Louie ever get to play outside?