Dying dog takes center stage at her parents' wedding ceremony
Jefferson, New Hampshire - A couple tied the knot recently, but the real star of the wedding was their 11-year-old dog with a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Anna and Stephen Carter got married on September 7, 2024, and their dog Maybeline (or Maybel for short) played a special role in the ceremony.
A custom tutu was even sewn specially for the dog from the remaining fabrics from Anna's wedding dress.
Just two months before the ceremony, the faithful furry friend had been diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer – a shocking moment for the couple.
They were all the happier to have Maybel by their side on their big day to make some beautiful memories together.
Dying dog was made the center of attention at her parents' wedding
The Golden Retriever was present throughout the wedding, accompanying the couple at every turn.
She even reportedly took on the honorable task of bringing the rings down the aisle!
TikTok users were deeply moved by the deep bond between the couple and their dog.
Other heartwarming videos show Maybel getting a "first look" at her mama in all of her wedding finery, having a special reception dance with her dad, and adorably chewing up grass during the ceremony.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maybelanddaffodilsmom