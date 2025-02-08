Dying dog takes center stage at her parents' wedding ceremony

Jefferson, New Hampshire - A couple tied the knot recently, but the real star of the wedding was their 11-year-old dog with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Anna and Stephen Carter tied the knot on September 7, 2024 - and their golden retriever Maybeline had a very special role in the ceremony. © Screenshot/Instagram/@maybelanddaffodilsmom

Anna and Stephen Carter got married on September 7, 2024, and their dog Maybeline (or Maybel for short) played a special role in the ceremony.

A custom tutu was even sewn specially for the dog from the remaining fabrics from Anna's wedding dress.

Just two months before the ceremony, the faithful furry friend had been diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer – a shocking moment for the couple.

They were all the happier to have Maybel by their side on their big day to make some beautiful memories together.