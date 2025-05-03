Golden Retriever crashes owner's bath in hilarious viral clip
When this Golden Retriever noticed that his owner had made herself comfortable in the bathtub, the dog couldn't resist getting in on the fun!
Instead of giving his owner, Sophia, a little rest and relaxation, the four-legged friend went straight into the bathroom himself and watched her for a while.
He then placed his front paws on the edge of the tub before sticking his nose in the foaming soap and, clearly quite taken with his favorite human's spa, slowly lifted himself up.
"I'm just gonna scooch in right here," Sophia joked in the caption of the viral TikTok video.
And lo and behold – in slow motion – the large dog managed to climb over the edge of the tub and into the bath!
Golden Retriever's bath adventure makes him a TikTok star
When the Golden Retriever finally arrived in the warm water, he looked at Sophia scrutinizingly, as if he was silently asking her permission, and finally made himself comfortable on her legs.
So much for having a little spa time to yourself!
Sophia, fortunately, took the whole thing in stride, but captioned the clip with #noprivacy.
The clip quickly went viral online with over 15 million views and more than three million likes since it was posted back in February.
"The fact that he's really trying to sneak in like he's small or invisible," one user joked in the comments.
"i wouldn't even be mad," another wrote, to which Sophia replied, "At that point I just let him stay in there."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sophia_elizondo01