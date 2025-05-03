Golden Retriever crashes owner's bath in hilarious viral clip

When this Golden Retriever noticed that his owner had made herself comfortable in the bathtub, the dog couldn't resist getting in on the fun!

The dog contemplated whether or not he should get in the tub before finally taking the leap. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sophia_elizondo01

Instead of giving his owner, Sophia, a little rest and relaxation, the four-legged friend went straight into the bathroom himself and watched her for a while.

He then placed his front paws on the edge of the tub before sticking his nose in the foaming soap and, clearly quite taken with his favorite human's spa, slowly lifted himself up.

"I'm just gonna scooch in right here," Sophia joked in the caption of the viral TikTok video.

And lo and behold – in slow motion – the large dog managed to climb over the edge of the tub and into the bath!