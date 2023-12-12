Golden retriever-dachshund mix puppies take TikTok by storm!

Blackfoot, Idaho - Dog owner Brian was amazed when his female golden retriever, Daisy, got pregnant. Figuring out who the father was easy, as the only male dog Brian has is a dachshund named Tank. These two lovebirds created a whole litter of adorable mixed-breed puppies and TikTok can't get enough of them!

These two adorable dogs got together and created a whole little of adorable mixed-breed puppies! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/wildideaswithbrian

"What do you think, Tank? You've got all kinds of problems now," Brian – of Blackfoot, Idaho – jokes in a now-viral TikTok clip that shows the darling dachshund cuddling three chunky puppies, looking every inch the proud dad!

"There's 10 of them, actually. Before some hippie gets on here and yells at me about it: it wasn't me. It wasn't my idea," Brian clarifies.



Tank may have been up for "fun and games," but now he's got a whole litter to look after, together with Daisy.

But the handsome hound looks happy with this state of affairs – and so are millions of TikTokers who flooded the video with likes and comments.