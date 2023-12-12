Golden retriever-dachshund mix puppies take TikTok by storm!
Blackfoot, Idaho - Dog owner Brian was amazed when his female golden retriever, Daisy, got pregnant. Figuring out who the father was easy, as the only male dog Brian has is a dachshund named Tank. These two lovebirds created a whole litter of adorable mixed-breed puppies and TikTok can't get enough of them!
"What do you think, Tank? You've got all kinds of problems now," Brian – of Blackfoot, Idaho – jokes in a now-viral TikTok clip that shows the darling dachshund cuddling three chunky puppies, looking every inch the proud dad!
"There's 10 of them, actually. Before some hippie gets on here and yells at me about it: it wasn't me. It wasn't my idea," Brian clarifies.
Tank may have been up for "fun and games," but now he's got a whole litter to look after, together with Daisy.
But the handsome hound looks happy with this state of affairs – and so are millions of TikTokers who flooded the video with likes and comments.
TikTok falls in love with golden dox babies
The "golden weiners," as Brian calls the adorable babies created by his golden retriever and dachshund, are more commonly called golden doxes.
They're not exactly common, as these two breeds don't often get with each other.
That makes Brian's litter that much more special, as it was anything but planned.
When the wildlife rehabilitator announced Daisy's pregnancy on TikTok, he speculated that this unlikely pair may have created a whole new breed.
Meanwhile, at least one commenter was impressed with Tank's prowess, dubbing him the "Nick Cannon of Weiner dogs."
