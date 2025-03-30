Golden Retriever gets caught in the act – but how can her owner stay mad at that face?

British Columbia, Canada - Even though dogs typically have hearts of gold, they are by no means flawless. Case in point, Stevie the Golden Retriever and her guilty little face!

Stevie certainly knows how to use her cuteness to deflect from wrongdoings.

Her owner Emily MacDermott has also noticed this by now, much to the delight of her TikTok followers, who get to see the hysterical aftermath of the pup-induced property damage.

A recent video shows this exact kind of situation playing out.

In it, Emily discovered that a torn-up cardboard box had been scattered all around one of the rooms of her house.

The tattered shreds could be seen on the carpet and in the Golden's bed.

Who could have done such a thing? Stevie sure acts like she doesn't know!