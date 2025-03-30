Golden Retriever gets caught in the act – but how can her owner stay mad at that face?
British Columbia, Canada - Even though dogs typically have hearts of gold, they are by no means flawless. Case in point, Stevie the Golden Retriever and her guilty little face!
Stevie certainly knows how to use her cuteness to deflect from wrongdoings.
Her owner Emily MacDermott has also noticed this by now, much to the delight of her TikTok followers, who get to see the hysterical aftermath of the pup-induced property damage.
A recent video shows this exact kind of situation playing out.
In it, Emily discovered that a torn-up cardboard box had been scattered all around one of the rooms of her house.
The tattered shreds could be seen on the carpet and in the Golden's bed.
Who could have done such a thing? Stevie sure acts like she doesn't know!
Viral video shows guilty Golden Retriever dog
"What's this?" the woman can be heard asking in her clip.
After filming the scene, she pans the camera to her dog Stevie, whose facial expression speaks volumes!
Smiling broadly, eyes lowered, the four-legged friend glances twitchily at her owner.
When she asks her to come closer, the dog moves forward almost stealthily with her tail between her legs.
You don't have to be a trained detective to work out what's going on here.
"Guiltiest face I've ever seen," the dog's bemused owner writes in the video's caption.