Golden retriever goes viral for hilarious approach to babysitting

A golden retriever named Ellie has gone viral for her hilarious stint as a babysitter for her human's infant, which was captured in a TikTok video.

Arlington, Virginia - In an adorable viral video, golden retriever Ellie proved to be the perfect babysitter for her human's infant!

In the clip, Ellie stands behind the baby boy's rocker, setting it in motion with her front right paw.

The video has become such a hit with viewers that it's been watched over 30 million times since the end of January.

And it's no accident: Ellie is a proper internet star!

She shares more than seven million followers with her fellow dog, Emma, on TikTok alone.

And their owners, Kevin and Katie Bubolz, make every effort to keep their fans happy, which is why the young parents have been traveling the world with their two goldens for years.

This has resulted in countless funny videos starring the golden duo, with one of the most popular showing Ellie and Emma jumping on Kevin's back to snap and selfie with him.

Speaking with People last year, Kevin gushed over the videos' ability to "connect with people around the world that don't even speak the same language," adding, "It really keeps you going."

