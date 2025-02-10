Golden retriever goes viral for hilarious approach to babysitting

Arlington, Virginia - In an adorable viral video, golden retriever Ellie proved to be the perfect babysitter for her human's infant!

Golden retriever Ellie is the perfect babysitter, as a viral TikTok proves! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

In the clip, Ellie stands behind the baby boy's rocker, setting it in motion with her front right paw.

The video has become such a hit with viewers that it's been watched over 30 million times since the end of January.

And it's no accident: Ellie is a proper internet star!

She shares more than seven million followers with her fellow dog, Emma, on TikTok alone.

And their owners, Kevin and Katie Bubolz, make every effort to keep their fans happy, which is why the young parents have been traveling the world with their two goldens for years.

This has resulted in countless funny videos starring the golden duo, with one of the most popular showing Ellie and Emma jumping on Kevin's back to snap and selfie with him.