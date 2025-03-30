Confused dog has hysterical reaction to his own reflection in the TV

California - Vino the dog recently watched something frightening on his family's television... a reflection of himself!

In a now-viral video of the silly moment, Vino can be seen sitting on the living room floor with his sister Olive.

That's when he discovers his reflection on the TV screen for the first time.

All at once, it becomes clear that Vino thinks there is an intruder in the house that needs to be chased away.

Full of terror, he growls at his reflection and then starts barking in the direction of the TV.

The dog takes a few steps across the room only to turn back towards the set and continue his tirade.

Olive doesn't seem to be impressed at all, however.

On the contrary, she sits calmly on the floor next to her brother and looks at him uncomprehendingly – most likely wondering what all the fuss is about!