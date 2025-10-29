Golden retriever has precious reaction to owner's hug in viral clip: "Dogs are better than people"

St. Louis, Missouri - Only dogs can love this unconditionally! Golden retrievers are known for being especially affectionate and loyal, and the adorable Rubie proves why.

TikToker Raelynn has gone viral for sharing an adorable moment with her beloved golden retriever named Rubie. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@beautybyraelynn

Dog owner Raelynn is best known for sharing beauty content on Instagram and TikTok, but every now and then, she shares some sweet insights into life with her pets.

In one of her latest posts, the hairstylist shared an emotional clip featuring her golden retriever that quickly went viral.

"I will never understand people who don't like dogs," Raelynn wrote over the video.

In it, she gives her pet Rubie a hug, and at first, the dog buries her face into Raelynn's chest.

Then, Rubie goes in for a second hug, this time perfectly resting her head on her owner's shoulder.

When Raelynn appeared to break off the cuddle sesh, her four-legged friend wasn't ready yet and immediately went in for another snuggle!

The clip has amassed over four million views, with TikTokers raving over Rubie and her affection in the comments.